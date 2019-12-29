Learning with PiCards

A new initiative called 22bate7, by Social Alpha, which focuses on improving learning, has come up with PiCards.

This product attempts is a focus on complete data collection and analytics platform.

According to Manoj Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Social Alpha, “This further helps organisations to reliably collect data in digital format from even the remotest areas and automatically produce detailed analysis and reports.”

He adds, “They have developed affordable feedback and assessment solutions in classrooms, which enables the teacher to collect multiple data points from each student in the classroom seamlessly with minimal manual effort.Here are a couple of videos about the product.”

With the product the organisation reaches out to many NGOs in rhe country. The USP of these Picards is collection of data from grassroot level. According to the organisation, PiCards has covered 22 Indian states, assessed more than 2 lakh students and is currently used for impact assessment of 401 projects.

According to Abhinav Tripathi, co-founder and CEO, 22bate7, PiCards is a low cost assessment and continuous feedback solution that lets teachers conduct quick polling sessions (like KBC audience polling lifeline) and assessments in classrooms without requiring any electronic response devices for the students and instantly assess comprehension levels after teaching a topic.

Since the responses are captured digitally and also synced to our analytics platform, it saves time by automating evaluation, data entry and analysis.

He says that PiCards does not require any hardware setup and works offline, thereby making it possible to collect data from even the remotest locations and analyse the learning gap trends among students in different areas.

Talking about the impact ln students life he says, “Research proves that improving classroom participation improves learning outcomes and polling promotes classroom participation. With PiCards, even if students get an answer wrong, they think about the question while responding and since the other students don’t get to know each others’ responses, students do not feel shy and they do not fear being mocked for getting the answer wrong,” adding, “Such students become more confident over time. Since teachers can address the learning gaps immediately and the policy makers can make better policies based on the available data, overall level of education improves.”