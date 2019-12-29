Music, handicrafts, food and much more at Garden of Five Senses’ Winter Carnival

Sonali Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: Winter and carnivals are synonymous with each other. True to its name, the Garden of Five Senses makes sure that its visitors are welcomed to all sorts of aesthetic delights in its Winter Carnival that started from December 24 and will go on till January 1.

When one steps at Said-Ul-Azaib village, melodious instrumental music greets the ears which can also rejoice in the company of artistes such as Swastik Bharadwaj, Abu Malik, Posh Peechatt, Rahul Joshi and Nizami Brothers.

The vocal performances will be on till New Year. Open stage shows by YouTube artistes and those from Sahitya Kala Parishad will be another sensory attraction.

Various craft stalls displaying Banarasi suits and sarees, sherwanis, jootis, Chanderi fabric, Kashmiri shawls are enough to grab the eyes of visitors.

The aroma of familiar and new delicacies wafts through the air to make anyone hungry at this festival. From Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu, you name it and the food stalls have it — kebabs, cake and cookies, rolls, chaats and et al. Another attraction at the food court is the unique presentation of tandoori chai.

Visual delights come in the form of decorative lights that spread warmth as they glow in the night. A 20ft-tall Christmas tree decorated with candy canes, bells and snowflakes is quickly becoming the highlight of the winter wonderland. Strings of lights project mesmerising patterns on the four interactive spots marked on the ground right in front of the giant tree to bring a touch of whimsy to the atmosphere.

The unique installation has been a popular attraction at the festival, said Sudhir Sobti, chief manager, PR and events, Delhi Tourism. “As Christmas and the winters are supposed to be enjoyed collectively, we thought of creating this interactive light installation using pressure sensors. While the world is focussed on singular experiences, this collective experience promotes the community experience,” said Hitesh Kumar, CEO of Artillume.

Interactive ambience

