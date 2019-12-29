Home The Sunday Standard

Music, handicrafts, food and much more at Garden of Five Senses’ Winter Carnival

Various craft stalls displaying Banarasi suits and sarees, sherwanis, jootis, Chanderi fabric, Kashmiri shawls are enough to grab the eyes of visitors.

Published: 29th December 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Authentic Rajasthani cuisine and unique tandoori chai are just some of the many delicacies being offered at the Winter Carnival in Garden of Five Senses.

Authentic Rajasthani cuisine and unique tandoori chai are just some of the many delicacies being offered at the Winter Carnival in Garden of Five Senses. (Photo | Sonali Mukherjee)

NEW DELHI:  Winter and carnivals are synonymous with each other. True to its name, the Garden of Five Senses makes sure that its visitors are welcomed to all sorts of aesthetic delights in its Winter Carnival that started from December 24 and will go on till January 1.

When one steps at Said-Ul-Azaib village, melodious instrumental music greets the ears which can also rejoice in the company of artistes such as Swastik Bharadwaj, Abu Malik, Posh Peechatt, Rahul Joshi and Nizami Brothers. 

The vocal performances will be on till New Year. Open stage shows by YouTube artistes and those from Sahitya Kala Parishad will be another sensory attraction.

Various craft stalls displaying Banarasi suits and sarees, sherwanis, jootis, Chanderi fabric, Kashmiri shawls are enough to grab the eyes of visitors.

The aroma of familiar and new delicacies wafts through the air to make anyone hungry at this festival. From Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu, you name it and the food stalls have it — kebabs, cake and cookies, rolls, chaats and et al. Another attraction at the food court is the unique presentation of tandoori chai.

Visual delights come in the form of decorative lights that spread warmth as they glow in the night. A 20ft-tall Christmas tree decorated with candy canes, bells and snowflakes is quickly becoming the highlight of the winter wonderland. Strings of lights project mesmerising patterns on the four interactive spots marked on the ground right in front of the giant tree to bring a touch of whimsy to the atmosphere.

The unique installation has been a popular attraction at the festival, said Sudhir Sobti, chief manager, PR and events, Delhi Tourism. “As Christmas and the winters are supposed to be enjoyed collectively, we thought of creating this interactive light installation using pressure sensors. While the world is focussed on singular experiences, this collective experience promotes the community experience,” said Hitesh Kumar, CEO of Artillume.

Interactive ambience
Strings of lights project mesmerising patterns on the four interactive spots marked on the ground right in front of a 20-ft Christmas tree. The installation shows over 100 kinds of colour reflections and the public response has been encouraging said Sudhir Sobti, chief manager, PR and events, Delhi Tourism, adding that it symbolises the spirit of celebration.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banarasi suits Kashmiri shawls
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp