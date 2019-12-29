Poll bugle: BJP brings out charge sheet to blunt report card of Kejriwal government

NEW DELHI: In a multi-pronged attack on the AAP, the BJP on Saturday released a ‘charge sheet’ against the Arvind Kejriwal government to expose its ‘failures’ of the last five years.

The AAP had not only ‘failed’ to fulfil the promises made before the 2015 Delhi elections but also ‘misguided and befooled’ the city in the last five years, it said.

The charge sheet, Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar (AAP: the government of lies and betrayal), was released in the presence of senior leaders at an event in Connaught Place. It also contains a segment titled ‘Delhi ko jalane ki sajish’ (conspiracy to burn Delhi).

Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders, who were present during the release, accused the ruling AAP of ‘fanning the fire’ during the recent anti-CAA protests in the city.

Soon after the event, CM Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP, saying his party will go through the ‘Aarop Patra’ and implement its ‘good suggestions’.

Meanwhile, the BJP released three short videos, including one on the recent incidents of arson and violence during the anti-CAA protests.

BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari said that the chargesheet would be circulated in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and the 70 Assembly segments of Delhi. “The contest for the Assembly election is about ‘development’ versus ‘destruction’.

One side is the face of development, which is the BJP, and on the other side is the AAP government, which is having anarchy, is its basic principle. It ran the government in last five years on the basis of lies. It even didn’t fulfil half its promises,” said Tiwari.

Sealing drive

Sisodia also hit out at BJP on sealing drives in the city. “Why did the BJP fail to stop it?” he asked. The business community in Delhi is a vote bank of BJP.