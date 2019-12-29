Home The Sunday Standard

Restoring over a hundred years of history 

State archaeology department has decided to ‘adopt’ 12 unknown structures in Mehrauli Archaeological Park in order to repair and preserve them.

Published: 29th December 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

This unnamed mosque, located about 50 metres away from Rajon ki Baoli, was built during the Lodi period.

This unnamed mosque, located about 50 metres away from Rajon ki Baoli, was built during the Lodi period. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The state archaeology department (SAD) will take over a cluster of unprotected heritage structures in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park for their upkeep and safeguarding.

Government officials, in the know of the matter, said that the department had resolved to ‘adopt’ about 12 structures building belonging to pre-Mughal, Mughal, and British period for which a survey was being done after the ‘ground’ work is expected to begin soon.

“Structures to be taken over by the department are more than 100 years old, which are not in the list of protected buildings of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or the state department. Some of them were conserved in last 15 years and some are still buried under silt, partially visible thus require immediate attention,” said an official. 

Ancient buildings to be acquired by the department have already been categorised and the process of spot verification was also done recently.

“Several of those heritage buildings are still in good condition. If we manage to conserve and protect them at this stage, we will be able to showcase them to next generation. They date back to Tughlaq, Khilji, Mughal or British period. A few of them were recently discovered,” said the official.    

The list of the structures includes courtyard, colonnades, wall of a mosque, dwelling quarters, and a double storey building near Thomas Metcalfe’s guest house and behind Rajon Ki Baoli (step well) in the park. 

Spreading about 200 acres, the archaeological park comprises about 80 structures representing the history and culture of the ancient cities of Delhi, built between 12th century (Chauhan period) and 19th century (British era). 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is the owner of the land while the ancient buildings are under the custodianship of ASI, SAD, and Delhi Wakf Board.Lauding the efforts made by the SAD, Ajay Kumar, director (projects) at Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said indeed, the site is important area and contains several unknown structures, which should be preserved.

“The restoration and preservation can be taken up by respective agencies. Ideally, it should be the state archeology department as it has expertise and resources. A few of these buildings are adorned with lime araish, which is a technique to create smooth, glossy and crack-free surface. One building basically a room has a decorative architectural element — lintel, which suggests that it is a Hindu period structure,” he said.    
INTACH has been carrying out restoration work in the park for about 10 years for SAD and so far the agency has repaired 25 buildings.

The tomb of Ghiyas-ud-din Balban (1287), Rajon Ki Baoli (Lodi period around 1506), Jamali Kamali Mosque (1528-1529), and Bagichi Ki Masjid (a 16-century walled structure) are among noteworthy buildings. ‘Adoption’ of unprotected structures is part of the comprehensive conservation management plan (CCMP) directed by the Delhi High Court to prevent encroachment inside the park, said another official of the Delhi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehrauli Archaeological Park
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp