Snow for Kashmir on December 31, Srinagar shivers at minus 5.8 degree Celsius

The mercury in Leh and Drass in Ladakh plummeted to minus 19.1 degrees Celsius and minus 28.6 degrees Celsius respectively, a Metrological Department official said.

Published: 29th December 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 09:30 AM

A child breaks an ice layer formed on the surface of the Dal Lake due to severe cold in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

SRINAGAR:  Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh reeled under cold wave conditions on Saturday, with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Water supply lines froze at several places in Srinagar as the minimum temperature in the city settled at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

It was minus 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.The Metrological Department has forecast rains and snowfall in Kashmir on the New Year’s eve that is likely to bring respite from the cold wave conditions in the valley.

“There is a possibility of light rains or snowfall across Kashmir for a few days from December 31,” the official said. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent and the temperature drops considerably. ‘Chillai-Kalan’ began on December 21 and will continue till January 31. 

