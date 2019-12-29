Home The Sunday Standard

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assigns minister to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

The governor expressed his satisfaction after receiving the CM’s letter. Chatterjee, however, said he will communicate with the governor through letters, instead of meeting him immediately.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA:  Responding to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s communiqué asking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet him at the Raj Bhavan and discuss the recent protests at Jadavpur University and present scenario at the state-run universities, Mamata Banerjee said that state education minister Partha Chatterjee will hold the talks with him. 

On December 25, a day after the governor was not allowed to enter Jadavpur University by the institute’s employees’ union, affiliated to the ruling party, Dhankhar had written to the CM asking her to meet him within 15 days.

Replying to the letter, the CM had written, ‘‘I am in receipt of your letter dated December 25, 2019, regarding the state-aided universities. Since the subject matter pertains to Shri Partha Chatterjee, Minister-in-charge, Education Department, to discuss all the issues with you at a convenient time.’’ Dhankhar suploaded Mamata’s letter on his Twitter handle and tweeted on Saturday, ‘‘Efforts to ensure improvement in education scenario seem to be bearing results... ’’

Expressing his displeasure for uploading the letter on social media, Chatterjee said, ‘‘The chief minister’s letter was a secret official communication with the governor. I am surprised that the governor made it public. I have no plan to meet him immediately.’’ 

