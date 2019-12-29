Won’t allow RSS knickers to run Assam: Rahul Gandhi

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Launching a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said “Assam ko RSS ke chaddi wale nahi chalayenge” (Assam will not be run by those in RSS knickers).

“We will not allow (the) BJP and (the) RSS to attack Assam’s language, culture and history. Assam will not be run by Nagpur. Assam ko RSS ke chaddi wale nahi chalayenge. Assam ko Assam ki janata chalayegi (Assam will be run by Assam’s public),” he said at a rally organised to show solidarity with the CAA protesters here.

The RSS was quick to react with its ideologue and member of the Rajya Sabha, Rakesh Sinha, accusing Rahul of trying to incite violence.

ALSO READ: BJP hasn't recognised Assam's culture, won't allow them to attack it, says Rahul Gandhi

“By using foul and violent language against BJP government in Assam and @RSSorg, @RahulGandhi has been trying to incite violence among non BJP forces. His uncivilised and uncultured articulation shows new low of the @INCIndia,” Sinha tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote: “@RahulGandhi is degrading culture and language of discourse in Indian politics. The language used for social activists and organisation, @RSSorg shows his low level of political culture and acumen”.

The BJP, too, slammed Rahul with party spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao saying the Congress leader was a “Rome bhakt and not Ram bhakt.” Rao alleged that Rahul had insulted the people of Assam by using inappropriate words.

Rahul charged the BJP with not recognizing the language, culture and history of the Northeast. “Assam understands its culture and history well.

The people of Assam know they can take the state forward together with love and brotherhood. The Northeast has its own language, culture and history. They (BJP) haven’t recognized it,” he said.

On the CAA, the Congress leader claimed the spirit of the Assam Accord had been broken. “There used to be hatred in Assam.

Then, people got united and peace returned following the signing of Assam Accord. The accord was the need for peace. So, the spirit of the accord should not be broken,” he said.

“(Ahead of Lok Sabha elections) I said it a lot of times in Assam that peace, brotherhood and progress, which exist in the state, will end if the BJP comes to power. I feel sad to repeat it today, for what I had said then has turned out to be true,” Rahul said.Slamming the saffron party, he said the BJP was afraid of the protests in Assam.

Tripura royal posts video of ‘Bangladeshis’ crossing over

The Centre is taking various steps on the management of India-Bangladesh border but the illegal migration of people from the neighbouring country has not apparently stopped.

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, a member of Tripura’s royal family who resigned as state Congress chief a few months ago, has shared a video on his Twitter handle purportedly showing illegal migration of Bangladeshi nationals.

“Hello India, this is how porous our borders are. These Bangladeshis are crossing over. Location Tripura, Simna, India at Daldali village. Do you think your ILP will stop them?” Debbarma captioned it. “The lang,dress,features does not distinguish if they belong to 1 religion or another,” he added.In the video, the alleged illegal immigrants are seen making their way into Tripura through a paddy field. Debbarma claimed the migration of had taken place on December 26 at 5 pm. Debbarma, a tribal, is a critic of the CAA which grants Indian citizenship to “persecuted” non-Muslim immigrants.

@RahulGandhi is degrading culture and language of discourse in Indian politics. The language used... shows his low level of political cultureRakesh Sinha, RSS ideologue

Congress has been sent home by the people as Rahul Gandhi is insulting them. If he is targeting Nagpur that means he is targeting the nationalist. GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP spokesperson.