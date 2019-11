How parties staked their claims on disputed Ayodhya land

Ram Lalla & Nirmohi Akhara

Legal Team: K Parasaran C S Vaidyanathan SK Jain

Arguments

The suit filed by Sunni Wakf Board in 1961 is time-barred

Islamic law prohibits construction of a mosque by demolishing other structures

A claim of possession can be based on religious practices, beliefs and ancient customs

An idol is not necessary to confer juristic personality

Faith of the devotees is evidence that the Janamsthan is the birthplace of Lord Ram

Hindus believe the spirit of Lord Ram resides in Janamsthan

The disputed 2.77 acres is the birthplace of Lord Ram

Sunni Wakf Board

Legal Team: Rajeev Dhavan Shekhar Naphade Meenakshi Arora

Arguments

Once a mosque, always a mosque: Prayers were stopped in 1950, but there is no concept of abandoning a mosque

Hindu parties only staked claim to right to worship in 1950 suits, not title.

Right to title claimed in 1989 suit.

ASI report is only an opinion and not conclusive on the fact of temple below the mosque

Right of possession cannot be based on trespass, an act committed on Dec 23, 1949

Hindus worshipped only in outer courtyard, idols were placed in the structure in 1949

Mahant Raghubar Das’ suit was dismissed in 1855

References in ancient scriptures cannot confer title