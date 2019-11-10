How parties staked their claims on disputed Ayodhya land

Ram Lalla & Nirmohi Akhara

Legal Team: K Parasaran C S Vaidyanathan SK Jain

Arguments

The disputed 2.77 acres is the birthplace of Lord Ram

Janamsthan possesses a juridical personality.

Hindus believe the spirit of Lord Ram resides in Janamsthan

Faith of the devotees is evidence that the Janamsthan is the birthplace of Lord Ram

An idol is not necessary to confer juristic personality

A claim of possession can be based on religious practices, beliefs and ancient customs

ASI report shows images of humans, animals inside structure

Islamic law prohibits construction of a mosque by demolishing other structures