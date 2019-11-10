How parties staked their claims on disputed Ayodhya land
Ram Lalla & Nirmohi Akhara
Legal Team: K Parasaran C S Vaidyanathan SK Jain
Arguments
-
The disputed 2.77 acres is the birthplace of Lord Ram
-
Janamsthan possesses a juridical personality.
-
Hindus believe the spirit of Lord Ram resides in Janamsthan
-
Faith of the devotees is evidence that the Janamsthan is the birthplace of Lord Ram
-
An idol is not necessary to confer juristic personality
-
A claim of possession can be based on religious practices, beliefs and ancient customs
-
ASI report shows images of humans, animals inside structure
-
Islamic law prohibits construction of a mosque by demolishing other structures
-
The suit filed by Sunni Wakf Board in 1961 is time-barred
Sunni Wakf Board
Legal Team: Rajeev Dhavan Shekhar Naphade Meenakshi Arora
Arguments
-
Once a mosque, always a mosque: Prayers were stopped in 1950, but there is no concept of abandoning a mosque
-
Hindu parties only staked claim to right to worship in 1950 suits, not title.
-
Right to title claimed in 1989 suit.
-
ASI report is only an opinion and not conclusive on the fact of temple below the mosque
-
Right of possession cannot be based on trespass, an act committed on Dec 23, 1949
-
Hindus worshipped only in outer courtyard, idols were placed in the structure in 1949
-
Mahant Raghubar Das’ suit was dismissed in 1855
-
References in ancient scriptures cannot confer title
-
Piece of land can’t be given juristic personality