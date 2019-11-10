Old Delhi ‘all good’ with SC judgment on Ayodhya

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Peace and harmony prevailed in the walled city, as the residents of Old Delhi in Jama Masjid and Chawri Bazar remained unfazed by the Ayodhya verdict.

“Sab thik hai yahan…koi issue nahi hai, sab khush hain (all good here, no issue at all, everyone is happy). We should all now look ahead, instead of discussing about it (Ayodhya verdict) any further,” said a shop owner in Chawri Bazar to this newspaper.

Security was beefed up around Jama Masjid and other parts of Old Delhi as a precautionary measure.

Security was tightened outside Chawri Bazar metro station as well, given the scuffle which took place in the area earlier in the week.