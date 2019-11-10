‘SC has delivered justice to Hindus and Muslims’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya title dispute case, welcomed the judgment on Saturday saying the court has delivered justice to both Hindus and Muslims.

In a landmark judgment in the title dispute case, which had been pending for nearly 70 years, the Supreme Court paved the way for building the Ram temple on the ruins of the Babri mosque. The court also directed the central government to provide 5-acre alternate site to the Sunni Wakf Board to build a mosque.

“The court has delivered justice to both the communities. This is historic verdict, which should be welcomed by all sections of the society,” the spiritual leader told media persons. He said, “This judgment will help India set an example of unity in diversity.”