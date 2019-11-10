Home The Sunday Standard

Security beefed up in Delhi to maintain law and order situation post-Ayodhya announcement

Drones too were used to monitor these potentially volatile regions.

Published: 10th November 2019 12:02 PM

A policewoman stops to check a motorcyclist, as security was beefed up outside the Supreme Court premises after the courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute in New Delhi on Saturday

A policewoman stops to check a motorcyclist, as security was beefed up outside the Supreme Court premises after the courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The security in the city was beefed up and sufficient forces were mobilised by Delhi Police. 26 companies were also deployed to bolster security arrangements in sensitive areas of the city.

Drones too were used to monitor these potentially volatile regions. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police tweeted, appealing the citizens to maintain peace and tranquility.

“Delhi Police will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order. Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity,” they said in a series of tweets. 

The premises of the Supreme Court had a huge deployment of security staff and barricading, which prevented vehicles from entering the Bhagwan Das Road.“Prohibitory orders have been issued across Delhi to maintain public order,” police tweeted. 

The security was also heightened at railway and metro stations across the city. Extra forces were deployed at Indira Gandhi International airport as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Sanjay Bhatia said that operations at the airport went ahead as usual.

“There was an improved security matrix. On usual days, there is a deployment of 250 personnel. Today we had added 70 more,” Bhatia said.District DCPs and SHOs raised police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas like old Delhi. Delhi Police is also planning elborate arangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Sunday. 

