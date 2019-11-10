Suppressed excitement to animated debates: How Ayodhya-Faizabad reacted to Ayodhya verdict

AYODHYA-FAIZABAD: The twin cities of Ayodhya-Faizabad saw many a mood flip on a momentous Saturday.

Breaking the eerie calm on the streets, courtesy an administrative fiat that was in force for larger part of the day, small groups of people filled the empty streets by evening engaging in animated debates.

There was suppressed excitement, back -door sweet distribution and subdued cracker burts in some localities and a silence pregnant with meaning at other places.

No animus. No show of bravado, anger or celebration.

The temple city stayed calm, so did UP. So much so that an enthused UP Director General of Police OP Singh gushed, “There has been no untoward incident anywhere.”

Singh was right on the money. While the SC verdict gave way to controlled jubilation among Hindus, there was graceful acceptance on the part of Muslims.

In Faizabad, Mohammad Fareed Qureshi, one of the councillors of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, said, “We accept the verdict in the interest of maintaining peace and harmony. Who likes a rift?”

Abdul Khaliq of Terhi Bazar, Ayodhya echoed the refrain. “It is not a matter of our wish. We have to honour the court order and hope that the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb (tradition) is maintained.”

Our ‘king’ will return to his birthplace, say devotees

At Sahabganj, sweetmeat seller Mohammad Yunus said: “We can’t say anything against the SC order as all our Tanzeems have advised silence. This is an order for both the communities, isn’t it?”

Down the streets of Ayodhya and onwards to Ramjanmabhoomi makeshift temple complex, a group of Sadhus raise the slogan: “Jai Shree Ram.”

“Which Hindu won’t be happy today? It is the end of a Yug,” says Raghav Das, one in the group.

Jagannath Mishra of Sant Kabir Nagar feels it was his sheer luck that he happened to be in Ayodhya for the Panch Kosi Parikrama. “The verdict is a double blessing,” he beamed.

The order has touched many a life in variegated ways. Ram Kumar Yadav, a puja offertory item seller believes the SC order is “a tribute to those who died during kar sewa in 1990”, while Lakshmi Kesarwani is excited that her “business of selling idols on the pavement would now prosper.”

“Ram Lalla is free to emerge from behind the jute curtains in the makeshift temple. I lighted earthen lamps to mark the occasion. For me, it is a second Diwali,” Leelawati Shukla said, laughing.

Hira Mani of Ramkot, said, “Our king will be returning to his exact birthplace after decades. Today is mega Diwali for us.” Sant Shashikant Das, the organiser, called today’s Aarti as “an experience of a life time”.

What is article 142

Article 142 allows the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary to do complete justice in any case or matter pending before it.

The same article was used in the Babri Masjid demolition case against top BJP leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi as well, to transfer the criminal trial from Rae Bareli to Lucknow. The article was also used while awarding compensation to the victims in the Bhopal gas tragedy