Virtual e-Jaguar!

Vikram Gour By

This vehicle is set to make its debut in the upcoming Gran Turismo racing game that will be available for Sony PlayStation by the end of November this year.

Designed from the ground up, the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe is touted to be an all-wheel-drive, pure electric racing car that draws its inspiration from the Jaguar I-Type 4 and e-Trophy race cars.

The virtual car comes with three compact yet powerful electric motors that generate a combined output of 750 kW, 1,200 Nm of torque and can propel the car from 0-100 kmph in just 2.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 321 kmph. For gamers, this car spells a new era in virtual racing and undoubtedly will be the car of choice for many.

Designed in-house by the brand’s design team, the Vision GT Coupe points at the company’s design vision for the future and that is surely an exciting proposition. The car also features a deployable active aero wing to improve downforce.

The car itself is crafted from lightweight materials including carbon-fibre composites and aluminium alloy in order to keep the kerb weight down to just 1,400 kilograms and also offer a 50:50 weight distribution to ensure impeccable handling at high speeds.

Sadly, it remains a virtual car that can only be enjoyed in a high-end video game, but there is always hope that this could trigger Jaguar to deliver a real one someday!