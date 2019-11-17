Home The Sunday Standard

Artist Seema Kohli's art exhibit in Delhi channels feminine energies in a garden

Published: 17th November 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Seema Kohli’s narrative performance at Sunder Nursery, (inset) Kohli’s sculpture, Shaheen

Seema Kohli’s performance and exhibition of sculptures at the historic Sunder Nursery in Delhi is a treat.

The exhibition is one of the largest presentations from the artist till date and includes of sandstone and bronze sculptures.

The opening evening featured a narrative performance by Kohli alongside a compilation of her new video works.

“This is the first time. Back in 2009, I showed a complete body of works... about 12 bronze sculptures at the Lalit Kala Akademi, but after that I haven’t been able to show more than five pieces at solo shows. I’ve waited a long time for an exhibition where I can show the sculptures together in a unique setting,” adds Kohli.

For her opening show, Kohli engaged the audience in a long narrative.

“I narrated and spoke of the divine feminine which we are all a product of. It is just a different image of the divine form”, states the artist. 

With a focus on women, she further states that it’s “very important for women today to identify with this iconography, especially when there is awakening with movements like #MeToo.” 

The artist believes these movements are very important for women and tries to bring this out in her work. “We have been oppressed for so long that it is time and important for awakening and movements like this. There are times when we forget to even question because it is taken for granted by women themselves. They don’t recognise their own strength and challenge things. I think it is time to challenge our own strength.” 

The opening show took place on Saturday at the Sundar Nursery,  the only monument that has a living lotus pond from the Mughal era.

