Delhi breathes easier as AQI level drops

NEW DELHI: People in the national capital breathed a little easier on Saturday after strong winds dispersed the smog lingering over the city for the last four days.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) read 357 at 4 pm, meaning air was in the “very poor” category, but better than in the past few days of severe levels of pollution.

As per the Ministry of Earth Science’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI is expected to drop to 331 on Sunday.

Since November 11, the AQI has been between 400 and 500 and went over 500, the emergency mark, at several places across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

A Delhi municipal corporation vehicle sprays water on trees in a bid to curb air pollution by combatting accumulated dust in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

The severe pollution was caused mainly by burning of crop residue in neighbouring states, cool temperatures and slow wind speed.

On Saturday, the day temperature increased and a western disturbance helped to move the particulate matter from the city’s air.

“Under the influence of a western disturbance, strong boundary layer and surface winds are flushing out the accumulated pollutants,” the SAFAR stated.

In south and central Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed a drop in the AQI at most places.

The AQI at ITO was 331, at Okhla Phase II it was 340, at Mandir Marg it was 336, at Siri Fort it was 343, and at Nehru Nagar it was 371.

Air quality in the outlying areas, where the AQI had neared the emergency mark of 500, also improved, with the AQI at Ashok Vihar reading 358. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 370, Jehangirpuri 339, Rohini 368 and Mundka 389.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi, saying that the people had largely adhered to the rules of the Odd-Even scheme, with fewer violations reported this year as compared to earlier instances when it was implemented.

On its last day, the number of violations was 576, as was the number of challans issued, including 394 by Delhi Traffic Police, 122 by the Transport Department and 60 by the Revenue Department.