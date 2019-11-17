Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi to address mega rally in Delhi about illegal properties

According to senior Delhi BJP leaders, the rally may take place on December 22.

Published: 17th November 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Harsh Vardhan with Delhi BJP leaders

Union minister Harsh Vardhan with Delhi BJP leaders (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: In one final attempt to get political mileage out of the Centre’s decision of granting ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is planning a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in December, before the assembly elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hand over conveyance deeds to property owners.

A Delhi BJP functionary, part of the group planning the event, said the proposed public meeting was the party’s strategy to create awareness among residents of 1,797 illegal colonies about the Centre’s historic step to provide relief to 40 lakh individuals living in those settlements.

“Our workers and senior leaders including MPs have been holding public meetings and marches in every assembly constituency to reach out to people and tell them about the Centre’s efforts. The Delhi BJP is also preparing a big rally at Ramlila Maidan, which is to be addressed by the PM himself,” he said.

An internal assessment had made the BJP’s state leadership anxious, as it suggested that about 50 per cent people in the unauthorised colonies were unaware of the Centre’s role in allowing property ownership rights.

The party is banking heavily on the Centre’s move, to return to power in the national capital after 21 years.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the message, his party, was trying to convey is very clear; whether the city needs a government, which works for three months (AAP in Delhi) or five years like BJP at the Centre.

“The question is why the AAP is announcing welfare schemes and subsidies just three months before elections. Now, it is up to the people, whether they want to vote for this government or chose a dedicated, tried and tested party (BJP), which has been doing a great job since 2014.

With the pressing of just one button in the upcoming assembly elections, they can get three governments in one go — Municipal Corporation, Delhi Government, and the Centre. This will result in better coordination and obviously, the city people will be benefited,” said Tiwari.

The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
