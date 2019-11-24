Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Fire Services sprinkles water across pollution hotspots

According to officials, 20 fire tenders have been deployed at 13 areas across the national capital where sprinkling of water is underway.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Fire Services

Delhi Fire Services (Photo | ANI Twitter)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Fire Service has been pressed into action for sprinkling water at pollution hotspots as an emergency measure to curb increasing air pollution in the city.

According to officials, 20 fire tenders have been deployed at 13 areas across the national capital where sprinkling of water is underway. Usually this is conducted by the civic bodies to settle the dust on the roads.

The hotspots are Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase 2, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar , Vivek Vihar, Wazipur, Jahangir Puri , RK Puram , Bawana, Narela, Mundka and Mayapuri. After a short-lived relief from air pollution, Delhi’s air quality is slipping back to the ‘severe’ category. The Delhi government implemented its Odd-Even road rationing scheme earlier this month to reduce pollution. 

An Air Quality Index between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’ and 401-500 is ‘severe’. According to the India Meteorological Department, very low wind speed due to a western disturbance and high humidity due to shallow fog in the morning has led to the accumulation of pollutants in the air.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier said that a comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR had been developed, identifying timelines for abating and controlling air pollution. 
A debate was held in Parliament specifically to discuss air pollution.

Stepping up to the challenge

According to officials, 20 fire tenders have been deployed at 13 areas across the national capital where sprinkling of water is underway. Usually this is done by the civic bodies to settle the dust on the roads

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Fire Services Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp