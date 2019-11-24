Jharkhand Maoist attack message to government?

Express News Service By

The Maoists have again registered their presence in Jharkhand by killing four policemen on Friday even as the Central and State Governments claim to have cornered Left-Wing Extremism.

Out on a patrol duty, the four policemen were felled by a hail of bullets at NH-22 near Rukaiya More at Chandwa of Latehar district on Friday late evening.

DGP Kamal Nayan Chaubey asserted that the attack was meant to register their presence as the Reds are on their final leg in Jharkhand.

“This is a battle where the Maoists are on their last leg. The attack on Friday was meant only to register their presence in the state for which, they will be given a befitting reply.”

The Maoist squad, involved in the attack, was already been identified after which a hunt was launched, he added.