Home The Sunday Standard

Raipur Diary: City ranks fifth in water quality survey

The Bureau of Indian Standards has ranked Raipur on the fifth position in its nationwide survey of tap water quality under the drinking water specification samples carried out along 19 parameters.

Published: 24th November 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

CS underlines accountability, devotion to duty 

Chief Secretary R P Mandal in a rare gesture addressed officials and staff of the Chhattisgarh secretariat underlining the importance of remaining accountable to their roles and responsibilities besides maintaining devotion to duty.

Discipline is paramount for all and the people should not feel compelled to visit the secretariat repeatedly for the same work, he stated.

Appreciating punctuality and the commitment of the officials and staff he affirmed that their dedication equally assumes significance in creating a better image of Chhattisgarh state through their work outputs and to convey how the government remains sensitive to people’s issues.  

Health department rewarded 

Chhattisgarh has been rewarded as the first among the high-focussed states for the year 2018-19 during the sixth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practice Innovations in Public Healthcare system in India.

The state health secretary, Niharika Barik Singh, and Mission Director (National Health Mission), Priyanka Shukla, received the award from Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at Gandhinagar.

There were seven parameters earmarked for the top position which Chhattisgarh has satisfactorily accomplished. It included NITI Aayog ranking, functioning of district hospitals, health and wellness centre, mental health programme, human resource, non-communicable diseases, information technology system and effective vaccination programme. 

Raipur ranks 5th in water quality survey

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has ranked Raipur on the fifth position in its nationwide survey of tap water quality under the drinking water specification samples carried out along 19 parameters. The sample was collected from 20 states.

Mumbai secured the first position—highest in the quality of water among the capital cities while Hyderabad came second. Surprisingly, Delhi had the poorest water quality as per the BIS study with 11 samples collected reportedly failed on 19 specified parameters.   

Assembly session from Monday

The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin from November 25.

The session, likely to be stormy, will have 10 sittings and continue till December 6. While the state government will bring in some amendment Bills besides the supplementary budget, the opposition BJP has chalked out strategies to corner the ruling Congress on its alleged non-compliance of its poll manifesto on paddy procurement, liquor and other issues.

A total of 1,094 questions—589 starred and 505 un-starred have been received for the upcoming session. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raipur dairy Raipur Chattisgarh
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp