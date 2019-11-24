Raipur Diary: City ranks fifth in water quality survey

Ejaz Kaiser By

CS underlines accountability, devotion to duty

Chief Secretary R P Mandal in a rare gesture addressed officials and staff of the Chhattisgarh secretariat underlining the importance of remaining accountable to their roles and responsibilities besides maintaining devotion to duty.

Discipline is paramount for all and the people should not feel compelled to visit the secretariat repeatedly for the same work, he stated.

Appreciating punctuality and the commitment of the officials and staff he affirmed that their dedication equally assumes significance in creating a better image of Chhattisgarh state through their work outputs and to convey how the government remains sensitive to people’s issues.

Health department rewarded

Chhattisgarh has been rewarded as the first among the high-focussed states for the year 2018-19 during the sixth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practice Innovations in Public Healthcare system in India.

The state health secretary, Niharika Barik Singh, and Mission Director (National Health Mission), Priyanka Shukla, received the award from Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at Gandhinagar.

There were seven parameters earmarked for the top position which Chhattisgarh has satisfactorily accomplished. It included NITI Aayog ranking, functioning of district hospitals, health and wellness centre, mental health programme, human resource, non-communicable diseases, information technology system and effective vaccination programme.

Raipur ranks 5th in water quality survey

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has ranked Raipur on the fifth position in its nationwide survey of tap water quality under the drinking water specification samples carried out along 19 parameters. The sample was collected from 20 states.

Mumbai secured the first position—highest in the quality of water among the capital cities while Hyderabad came second. Surprisingly, Delhi had the poorest water quality as per the BIS study with 11 samples collected reportedly failed on 19 specified parameters.

Assembly session from Monday

The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin from November 25.

The session, likely to be stormy, will have 10 sittings and continue till December 6. While the state government will bring in some amendment Bills besides the supplementary budget, the opposition BJP has chalked out strategies to corner the ruling Congress on its alleged non-compliance of its poll manifesto on paddy procurement, liquor and other issues.

A total of 1,094 questions—589 starred and 505 un-starred have been received for the upcoming session.