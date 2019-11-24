Home The Sunday Standard

‘Suspense thrillers are my go-to kind of movie’: Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen come together for the first time in a film directed and produced by Bill Condon.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actress Helen Mirren (File | AP)

An intriguing look at the dark side of human nature, but often with a glimmer of grim humour, The Good Liar, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Nicholas Searle, brings together two stellar actors – Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen) and two-time Oscar-nominee Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Gods and Monsters) together for the first time in a film directed and produced by Bill Condon.

Helen Mirren

“It’s a thriller with a Hitchcock-ian feel, weaving in elements of mystery, crime and human drama. At its heart are two beautifully complex characters played by two of the greatest actors of all time, at the top of their form, who can keep you guessing like a classic whodunnit till the very end.  It’s all wickedly fun,” says Condon, about the film, which is about a con man who sets his sights on a widow worth millions. 

Helen Mirren plays Betty McLeish, who she describes as “sweet”, adding, “She doesn’t appear to be strong or tough at all.  Like a lot of people, she feels there’s something missing in her life. She’s looking for companionship, someone to go out to dinner with or to the theatre, and along comes this man, who’s funny and engaging and could be exactly what she’s looking for.” Excerpts from a chat with the renowned actress: 

What did you like about your character, Betty? 

I liked her intelligence, sweetness, kindness, her sense of empathy, and her fundamental decency. But what I really loved was that she’s in the story.

She’s not extraneous to it – not on the sidelines, watching the story unfold and evolve, as very often female characters are, especially older female characters. She’s right in the centre of the story. That was what really made me want to do the movie. 

Chemistry is vital for a film like this. How would you describe your rapport with Ian McKellen? 

My rapport with Ian is built on all kinds of layers that can only exist if you’ve lived the lives that Ian and I have lived. We both started off as theatre actors – classical theatre, on a high level – and lived and worked in the theatre for many years. Also, we both had very substantial film careers, worked on television and film, over a long period of time. We’ve actually only worked together once before, and that was on Broadway, but we’ve swum in the same pond, or the same sea, for a long time, and that history made our relationship what it is.

Are you fond of suspense thrillers film? 

Very much so. They are my go-to kind of movie. I just love a good story, where I get that “really didn’t see that coming” feeling. 

Deep dark secrets

Mirren feels that everyone has secrets, no matter who they are. “We have our own private, totally individual personal life, then we have our family life, and our work life. I think, within your personal and private life inevitably you hold secrets. Maybe secrets that you’re not even aware that you’re holding,  psychological secrets that are so buried you don’t really know they’re there, unless some occasion brings them out,” she shares.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Helen Mirren Helen Mirren interview
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp