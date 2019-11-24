Home The Sunday Standard

Win booth strategy: Delhi polls-ready BJP lines up local meetings

A cluster of four-five polling stations is headed by a worker, which is called Shehri Kendra Parmukh. Around four-hour long meetings will take place in all seven parliamentary constituencies.

BJP is counting on its booth in-charges to reach out to every voter.

BJP is counting on its booth in-charges to reach out to every voter. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  To formally kick-start preparations for the Assembly polls in the national capital, the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise seven meetings of ‘Shehri Kendra Pramukh’ (head of a group of polling stations) on Sunday in which they will be taught to strategise ‘field activities’ and launch effective voters outreach programme on each booth. The city has about 13,750 booths, each having 500-1,200 votes.

Ravinder Gupta, general secretary of Delhi BJP, who has also given the charge to hold meetings for 10 assembly seats falling under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, said senior leaders would attend the meetings to educate booth level workers.

“It is an exercise or workshop to teach them how to reach out to every single voter in their respective booth. They will also be taught to prepare strategies to ensure the party’s victory in the elections. We will tell them how to mobilise party sympathisers and create awareness about the central government’s work and schemes. They will also be able to present their views before the senior leadership,” said Gupta.

The BJP has appointed 3,700 Shehri Kendra Pramukh. “The formula is very simple, booth jeeto, chunav jeeto (win the booths to win the elections),” he said.

Senior BJP leaders, who will be present in the meetings, are Union minister and Delhi BJP’s assembly polls in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, as well as BJP’s national general secretaries Saroj Pandey, Dr Anil Jain, and Bhupender Yadav. Seven Lok Sabha MPs — Manoj Tiwari, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Pravesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, and Hans Raj Hans will also attend the meetings in their respective constituencies.

“During four-hour long session, Pramukhs will also be briefed about organisation and political situation in the city,” said Gupta.

