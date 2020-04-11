Dehradun Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The  Uttarakhand state education department on Friday said strict action will be taken against the schools which are asking for fees from parents during the lockdown.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:52 AM

Schools told not to ask for fees
The  Uttarakhand state education department on Friday said strict action will be taken against the schools which are asking for fees from parents during the lockdown. The order was issued after the department received several complaints against some private schools which are pressuring parents to submit their ward’s fees immediately. The principal of Progressive Schools Association, a body representing schools, has requested the state government to lift the restriction. 

NGOs launch campaigns to provide food to stray animals
Numerous social organisations and good samaritans have come forward to provide food to stray animals. These groups are gathering resources through online campaigns to provide food and water to the stray animals, including dogs, cattle, birds and cats. 

In one such online platform Donate Kart, groups post specific requirements based on their area of work. Doon Animal Welfare, an NGO in Dehradun, has more than 180 animals at their shelter and are also feeding stray dogs regularly. The organisation had posted a campaign inviting people to help them feed these animals. Another group which is involved in animal welfare is Posh Foundation. They feed between 500 and 700 stray animals daily. The online donation campaigns have also helped arrange fodder for cows. 

Teachers roped in for community surveillance 
The Dehradun district administration has decided to deploy 25 teachers from the state education department for coordinating the community surveillance of Covid-19 suspected cases. The teachers are being deputed in addition to 200 ASHA workers who are helping in community surveillance of 53,949 people. The teachers will work in areas such as Lakhibagh, Muslim Colony, Kargi Grant, Banjarawala and Keshavpuri. There will be a restriction on the sale of medicines for regular cold and cough to customers without a valid prescription. DM Ashish Srivastava said it is being ensured that the medical store owners help us keep a record of people coming to buy medicines for cold and cough. 

Salons flooded with calls for haircut requests
After almost 15 days of the lockdown, the salons in Dehradun are flooded with requests from customers for a haircut. While some of the salons are accepting the requests, others have refused to do so. Manoj, who runs a salon at Chakrata Road, said that he has received a lot of phone calls from his old clients, but since the lockdown is in place, he could attend only to a few clients in the last 15 days. Another salon owner Manvendra Rawat has gone an extra mile to motivate around 1,500 customers to stay safe at home. He has shot several videos of himself updating his customers on the lockdown and easy methods to groom themselves.

Coronavirus
