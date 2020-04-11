STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi has taken correct decision to extend coronavirus lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

According to the health ministry, there are over 6,500 active cases and 239 people have lost their lives in India.

Published: 11th April 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:57 AM

Delhi Police personnel stitch face masks for the poor on Saturday.

Delhi Police personnel stitch face masks for the poor on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Shekar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the countrywide lockdown should continue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the correct decision in extending the restriction to contain the Corona pandemic.

Uttarakhand and Punjab had already recommended on Friday that the national lockdown be extended beyond April 14.  Modi on March 24 had announced a three-week total lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it,” Kejriwal tweeted, a few hours after Modi  spoke with chief ministers through video conferencing. 

Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has raised concerns over the lack of funds for the fight against COVID-19. In Saturday’s meeting, the chief ministers of most states agreed on an extension of the lockdown period as corona cases continue to rise. According to the health ministry, there are over 6,500 active cases and 239 people have lost their lives in India.

ALSO READ| Lockdown, social distancing most effective 'social vaccines' against COVID-19: Union Health Minister

Delhi has till now identified 30 containment zones where Operation SHIELD is on to make them free of the infection. In these hotspots, the administration has made arrangements to deliver essential items like vegetable and medicines at doorstep. Movement is barred in these areas, barring those delivering essential commodities.

