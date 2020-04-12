COVID-19: Delhi registers highest death toll for a day

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Delhi registered its highest number of deaths till now for a single day on Saturday, with five patients succumbing to the infection. With this, the death toll in the city reached 19. Amongst those died that on Saturday, all had comorbid health conditions and were aged over 60. While four of them died at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, one died at Lok Nayak hospital.

Three were female, and two were male. One patient was a 79-year-old female from Delhi’s Karol Bagh area and had comorbid conditions such as kidney disease and heamaternesis. Another patient, a 60-year-old female from Sadar Bazar also had a heart disease. A 65-year-old male from Bara Hindu Rao Azad market was suffering from hypertension. Details were not available for the 44-year-old woman from Malka Ganj who passed away.

Another patient who succumbed at Lok Nayak Hospital was from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. As per reports, the patient’s first report was positive while the second report was negative. The hospital authorities were not available for further clarification on the case Meanwhile, services at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) here have been suspended till further notice in view of 24 people testing positive at the facility, officials said earlier on the day.

According to authorities, the facility was sanitised during the day and another round of sanitisation will take place on Monday. As per officials the patients who were admitted earlier have been shifted to a private facility nearby and services at the facility have been temporarily suspended and will remain suspended till further notice,” the senior official said.

Markaz column removed from health bulletin

The Delhi government has removed the section ‘markaz’ from their daily health bulletin and mentioned it as ‘special operation’. The step came after the Delhi Minorities Commission had requested them to drop the ‘markaz’ column