CPM deriving political mileage out of Kerala’s COVID-19 crisis: Chennithala

Opposition MLAs in Kerala are willing to take a pay cut on the lines of Union Ministers and MPs, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said. In an interview to this newspaper, the Congress leader said the opposition UDF is cooperating with the government to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state. Excerpts:

The Centre has slashed the salaries of ministers and MPs, and has frozen MPLAD funds. Your thoughts about a pay cut for MLAs?

Compared to MPs, the salary of an MLA is quite low. If the government takes such a decision, we are willing. We will oppose any move to cut MLAs’ Asset Development Fund. It will deny much-needed development to villages and under-developed areas.

What’s your view on the salary challenge announced by the Kerala government?

We are against forceful collection of salary from employees. Instead, the government should collect salary from willing employees. I urge the government to exempt police, health workers, revenue officials, fire and rescue services personnel and other frontline emergency workers from the salary challenge. The government should also curb all sorts of wasteful expenditure.

You raised the involvement of a US firm in Kerala’s COVID-19 data analysis. What’s your demand to the government?

The state government should constitute a high-level probe into the matter as it is a breach of data security. The data can be misused by insurance companies and other entities. The IT secretary, who is also the CM’s secretary, should be kept out during the probe.

Don’t you think the Government and the Opposition should stand united in this hour of crisis?

We are cooperating fully with the government. At the same time, there is an attempt by the CPM to derive political mileage out of the situation, which is very unfortunate. Also, we have no objection to the CM’s daily press briefing on the COVID-19 situation. But it shouldn’t be turned into a mere PR exercise as most of the announcements made by the CM are not implemented on the ground.

Expatriate Keralites are demanding they be allowed to return to the state. Is it possible in the current scenario?

Expatriates are demanding resumption of airline services to facilitate their immediate return. A final call regarding the matter has to be taken by the Union Government. Meanwhile, Indian embassies should be equipped to take care of all Indians languishing overseas. All efforts should be taken to mitigate their suffering.

With Kerala showing positive signs in its fight against the virus, do you think there is a likelihood of the guard being lowered?

Today, I could see some crowding in markets and other public places, possibly due to Easter. People are becoming complacent, it seems. But remember, the curve hasn’t been flattened completely. We need to avoid an escalation at any cost.