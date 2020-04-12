Delhi civic bodies step up efforts to contain coronavirus

NEW DELHI: The civic bodies are leaving no stone unturned to contain further spreading of coronavirus in the city. While sanitisation workers are risking their lives daily, the bodies are making sure that the containment zones, in particular, are taken extra care of.“In the hotspot areas, the workers are cleaning and sanitising the localities twice a day. And the localities near the containment areas are also thoroughly sanitised. We are also emphasising on the JJ clusters under our jurisdiction as hygiene is a prime

concern,” said an official from North MCD.

“We follow all special instructions for sanitisation or contact tracing as directed by the DMs and that’s an ongoing exercise,” said North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also decided to form dedicatedly surveillance teams for door to door survey and screening in the containment zones.The teams will be formed by the Public Health Department of the civic body.

Meanwhile, SDMC has taken massive action in containment zones. SDMC has deployed over 200 safai karmacharis, 20 tankers, 8 fire tenders and 16 jetting machines for sanitization and disinfection in the containment zones. In Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar Gali No. 6, L Block, Sangam Vihar, Shastri Market, Nanak Pura sanitization drives are being carried out by deploying 60 safai karmacharis, 5 tankers, one fire tenders for spraying disinfectants.

“Approximately 500 kg of hazardous waste is also collected from the houses in the area. Special PPEs have been provided to workers and concessionaire for disposal of garbage through incineration. Various sanitisation Activities are also been done in the containment area, Nizamuddin basti and west D block,” said an SDMC official.