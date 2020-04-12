STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi civic bodies step up efforts to contain coronavirus

The civic bodies are leaving no stone unturned to contain further spreading of coronavirus in the city.

Published: 12th April 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Disinfectant being sprayed at Zakir Nagar area, a COVID-19 hotspot.

Disinfectant being sprayed at Zakir Nagar area, a COVID-19 hotspot. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The civic bodies are leaving no stone unturned to contain further spreading of coronavirus in the city. While sanitisation workers are risking their lives daily, the bodies are making sure that the containment zones, in particular, are taken extra care of.“In the hotspot areas, the workers are cleaning and sanitising the localities twice a day. And the localities near the containment areas are also thoroughly sanitised. We are also emphasising on the JJ clusters under our jurisdiction as hygiene is a prime 
concern,” said an official from North MCD.

“We follow all special instructions for sanitisation or contact tracing as directed by the DMs and that’s an ongoing exercise,” said North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also decided to form dedicatedly surveillance teams for door to door survey and screening in the containment zones.The teams will be formed by the Public Health Department of the civic body.

Meanwhile, SDMC has taken massive action in containment zones. SDMC has deployed over 200 safai karmacharis, 20 tankers, 8 fire tenders and 16 jetting machines for sanitization and disinfection in the containment zones. In Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar Gali No. 6, L Block, Sangam Vihar, Shastri Market, Nanak Pura sanitization drives are being carried out by deploying 60 safai karmacharis, 5 tankers, one fire tenders for spraying disinfectants.

“Approximately 500 kg of hazardous waste is also collected from the houses in the area.  Special PPEs have been provided to workers and concessionaire for disposal of garbage through incineration. Various sanitisation Activities are also been done in the containment area, Nizamuddin basti and west D block,” said an SDMC official.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Delhi COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp