Five hospital staffers move Delhi HC against their sacking 

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by five employees of St Stephens Hospital challenging the facility’s decision to sack them from its Gurgaon branch during the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 12th April 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

The petition, moved by the ex-support staff of St Stephens Hospital Healthcare Facility in Gurgaon, contended that the decision was taken without giving any notice or opportunity to hear them.

 The decision was taken on March 30 by the management of St Stephens Hospital, located at Tis Hazari here, as it was closing its Gurgaon facility. However, no one else was terminated by the hospital, the  petition claimed. Apart from the hospital, the petition has arrayed the ministries of Home Affairs and Labour and Employment as parties in the matter.

