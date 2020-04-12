Good business bringing them back to Hills  

Vineet Upadhyay By

UTTARAKHAND: Vinay KD sits at his home stay that he started a few months back in his hometown Harshil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand — a dream for which he left his corporate job in Mumbai.

Diwan Singh Bisht was barely earning enough working in Noida to support his family. Now he runs a kayaking business in Bhimtal, a lake town of Nainital district. It was the financial assistance provided by the state government under the ‘Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Yojana’ that made it possible for these men to realise their dreams.

The state government launched the scheme to support people who want to start any kind of tourism business. A subsidy of up to Rs 15 lakh is provided under the scheme named after Garhwali, who was a soldier in Garhwal Rifles of Indian Army. He had refused to open fire on his fellow soldiers protesting against the British government in Peshawar on April 23, 1930. He was accorded status of freedom fighter by the Indian government after Independence.

"It is better to own a small business in your home state than work for big businesses away from home. This scheme has provided me just the opportunity," says KD. The scheme has managed to stop and even reverse the migration of at least 10,000 people since it was started in the year 2002. In the wake of its success in arresting migrant, which has been a big problem for the hill state, the government has added 15 more businesses to the list.

The home stay of Vinay KD

Last year, the state government added kayaking, boating equipment, machinery, terrain bikes (finance for maximum), caravan, vehicles for tourism, equipment for angling, star gazing and bird watching, laundry, bakery, souvenir centres, floating hotel, trekking equipment, herbal tourism and suits and jackets to the list of businesses. Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and government spokesperson, said, “We have added 11 new items, professions and streams for which loans will be provided. Our aim is to encourage more and more people to come home and contribute in the progress of the state.” Earlier, areas for which financial and material assistance under the scheme was provided included opening hotels and restaurants, PCO, 8-10 room motel on a highway or connecting roads, guest house, river rafting, tents on treks and purchase of machinery and equipment for adventure sports.

Bisht, who owns 10 kayaks, says, “I was getting Rs 18,000 in Noida which was not enough to send home and manage my own expenses. Now, I easily earn Rs 8,000-10,000 per month on an average. But it’s better as I get to stay with family and generate income as well as employment for the local people.” According to the Rural Development and Migration Commission, set up by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2017, which released its survey report in year 2018, between 2007-2017, a total of 1,18,981 people from 3,946 villages migrated permanently and 3,83,726 people from 6,338 villages shifted temporarily in search of work and better life.

According to state government officials, since 2011, 734 villages in the state have been totally depopulated, becoming ‘Ghost Villages’. Out of these, about 20 are adjacent to the international borders. However, a trend of coming back home has been registered in over 850 villages across the state.