Jamia Millia Islamia holds two-day faculty webinar for online teaching

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday held its two-day faculty development webinar for its faculty members.It is the first university to organise four back to back capacity building programs/webinars specifically to facilitate online teaching. It was inaugurated by its Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar.

“E-Invitations were sent to 225 registered participants including Deans, Directors, Head of Departments, Professors and other faculty members after they registered for the webinar,” the university said. “The program is being streamed live with few minutes latency for all Jamia Milia Islamia fraternity. The stream link was shared by the university’s FTK-Centre For Information & Technology with faculty members and other officials through email,” it added.

While the first batch has been successful, the university has decided to organise three more webinar batch including this one. The university will very soon start the online faculty development programs for participants from other universities too. “Considering the high demand and interest of the faculty members to learn online teaching two more webinars have been planned on 15-16 April and 18-19 April,2020. Participation will be confirmed on ‘first-come-first-serve’ policy,” the varsity statement read.

Professor Archana Dassi, HoD, Social Work in her address to the organisers said, “I could organise online meeting without any difficulty. All my colleagues which included guest teachers also joined it. There were 24 members who participated in it which lasted for an hour and half. We could take some important decisions related to our field training program, research dissertation as well as mid semester exams.”

