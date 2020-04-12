STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai alone has over 1,000 COVID-19 cases: Minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said Mumbai had 61 per cent cases while other cases were reported from Thane, Palghar,  Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Published: 12th April 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (R) with Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (R) with Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI:  The coronavirus positive patients and deaths continue to rise in Mumbai, particularly in slum pockets.Of the total 1,761 cases reported on Saturday, most  of the cases in Maharashtra are from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Pune.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said Mumbai had 61 per cent cases while other cases were reported from Thane, Palghar,  Navi Mumbai and Pune.

“In Maharashtra, as many as 33,000 swab samples were taken of which 19,000 are from Mumbai alone. The state capital alone has over 1,000 cases,” Tope said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government has decided to extend the lockdown still April 30. “We have started the door to door screening and health check of the people. We are identifying the areas and sealing them. We do not want the coronavirus spread in other localities,” Thackeray said adding that after April 14, he will take decisions of starting schools, colleges and their exams.Tope said that they have decided to categories the COVID-19 patients in three categories for streamlining medical treatment. 

Coronavirus Maharashtra Mumbai COVID 19 Rajesh Tope
