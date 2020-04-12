Nodal officer appointed for wage complaints in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After the nationwide lockdown was announced the Prime Minister appealed to all organisation to not cut or stop wages of employees during these testing times. To enforce these directions by the Centre, the state government has appointed a separate Nodal officer to specifically look into any complaints of employees in this regard.

Joint labour commissioner Gurmukh Singh has been designated as the nodal officer and any authority whether it is each district magistrate or any other agency receives a complaint of employees related to payment of wages during the period of lockdown, all of them will be forwarded to Singh for further action.

The government of India and state governments have called upon employers to pay wages for the lockdown period not only to the permanent workforce of an industrial establishment but also to contractual and inter-state migrant employees.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on several occasions has requested businesses and private employers to not cut the salary of workers during this time of crisis.