Panel seeks release of GN Saibaba

NEW DELHI: The Committee for the Defence and Release of GN Saibaba appealed to the Centre and the Maharashtra government to release him, who is in the Nagpur central jail since May 2014. Saibaba was charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2014.

A teacher of English at the University of Delhi and a human rights activist, Saibaba is wheelchair-bound with over 90% physical disability. The committee said he had developed severe ailments that have resulted in irreparable loss to his health. “With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the country particularly affecting the aged and those with serious pre-existing medical conditions, Saibaba’s future looks exceedingly bleak,” the statement said.