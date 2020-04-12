Two die, four missing as Reliance power plant’s dyke collapses in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: At least two persons, including a boy, died while four others washed away on Saturday when a storage pond with fly ash of Reliance Power plant developed a breach in Harrahwa village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The flood of the toxic ash slurry from the collapsed dyke washed away six people, including three children, a woman and two men living in the adjoining villages.

According to Singrauli district collector KVS Chaudhary, so far, two bodies, identified as Abhishek Shah, 8, and Dinesh Kumar,35, have been retrieved from the slurry which has mixed in a nullah and flown to the Rihand Dam around 7 km away on the MP-UP border. Four more persons, including deceased Abhishek’s sister Sima Kumari, 9, their mother Chunkumari Shah, 27, and Dinesh’s three-year-old son Ankit and 28-year-old Razzad Ali are missing and feared dead, the Singrauli collector added.