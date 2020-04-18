STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New lease of life for people with customised ambulance bikes

Thanks to the district admn’s initiative, patients from remote pockets of Chatra district can now reach hospital in time.

Published: 18th April 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 09:35 AM

These bike ambulances are driven by health workers, who are fully trained in first-aid.

JHARKHAND: Thanks to these modified motorcycles, out-fitted with a stretcher and lifesaving medical equipment, sick people in the remote areas in Chatra district of Jharkhand can now reach hospitals in time. Many lives can be saved now that these customised ambulances can  rush patients from hard-to-reach hamlets well in time.

The pilot project, which was launched by the Chatra district administration under which 12 bike ambulances were started to reach remote areas, garnered a good response from the people. 

The idea behind the project was to provide medical facility to the patients in minimum response tim. With the district having more than 50 per cent forest cover and with most of the villages located in far-flung areas without having road connectivity, it was not possible for four-wheeler ambulances to reach the pockets on time. Therefore, the district administration decided to rope in bike ambulances, which could be driven easily.

Looking at the response, the numbers of these bike ambulances have been increased to 49. “Currently, all 49 bike-ambulances are functional in the district and are ferrying patients to the nearest Community Health Centres (CHC). In case they require further medical assistance, regular four-wheeler ambulances are used to carry patients to the higher centres,” said Chatra Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Kumar Singh.  Basically, these vehicles are modified bikes fitted with a stretcher, medical kit, oxygen cylinder, saline bottle holder, siren, reflectors and other things for carrying a patient to a short distance, he added.

These bike ambulances are driven by health workers, who are fully trained in first-aid. In case of any emergency, local panchayats, which have been provided their numbers, gives a call to them and they reach the village in minimum possible time and carry the patient to the nearest CHC. “Operational expenses are provided by the district administration while health workers are carrying patients to the nearest CHCs,” said the DC.

He said these bike ambulances are cost-effective as well and come for Rs 2-2.5 lakh each against Rs 13-14 lakh for a four-wheeler ambulance with basic life support system.  Due to absence of pre-existing guidelines, the district administration had to deal with complicated bureaucratic procedures to collect funds. The  initial purchase of bike-ambulances were made through the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund.

