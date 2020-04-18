Supplementary charge-sheet filed against Sharjeel Imam for seditious speech, abetting riots in Jamia

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, alleging his speeches instigated violence near JMI in December last year. According to the supplementary charge sheet, Imam delivered a speech against the CAA on 13 December 2019.

“On December 15, serious riots had broken out in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students against CAA in the area of New Friends Colony and Jamia police station. The mob indulged in large scale rioting, stone pelting and arson, and in the process destroyed many public and private properties,” said a senior police official.

Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019, police said.



“A supplementary charge sheet in continuation of the earlier charge sheet has now been filed in the court of Saket court. Further investigation in the case is ongoing,” added the police official. Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28. He had been involved in organising protests at Shaheen Bagh but came into limelight after a video showed him making controversial comments before a gathering at Aligarh Muslim University, following which he was booked under sedition charges.