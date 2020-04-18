STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

UP cops halt 'long walk home' by 150 migrant workers, another group of 49 caught fleeing in truck

All the migrants were taken to the quarantine facilities where they were served food and given medicines, said the sources.

Published: 18th April 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

LUCKNOW: All the efforts to bring relief to the deprived and poor during the lockdown seem meaningless as long as the ‘long walk’ of migrants covering thousands of kilometres continues.

While a group of 150 migrant labourers from Telangana and Pune was stopped in Kanpur on Friday, 49 migrants belonging to UP were caught in Maharajganj when they were hiding under the tarpaulin cover in a truck coming from Pune. The truck driver was arrested and the migrants were quarantined in a local school.

A group of 150 migrant labourers on way to their native places in Gonda, Basti and Bahraich was stopped by police near Maharajpur check-post at Kanpur-Allahabad National Highway on Friday. They claimed that they were coming from Telangana and Pune and had been walking for the last 15 days to reach home.

SP (Kanpur city) Raj Kumar Agarwal claimed that the migrants were stopped following strict instructions not to allow even a single person's entry into the district as borders were sealed. “Therefore, they have been asked to be quarantined and we are making all arrangements for their food and stay,” said the official. He added that the migrants would have to go through thermal screening and other medical tests while being quarantined.

Another group of 49 migrant workers, all residents of Maharajganj district, travelled around 1,700 km hiding under a tarpaulin in a truck from Pune to their native place Kolhui, flouting the lockdown.

According to Maharajganj police chief Rohit Singh Sajwan, during routine checking on the highway on Friday morning, cops saw a moving truck with a Maharashtra number plate covered with tarpaulin. The truck had a slip pasted on the windscreen wherein it was written ‘Essential Services’.

Suspecting foul play, the cops stopped the truck at the barrier. On checking, they were shocked to see 49 migrants herded under the tarpaulin, Sajwan said. The police seized the truck and arrested the driver while the migrants were quarantined in the nearby Bhagirathpur Inter College.

An FIR was lodged against the owner of the truck and Maharashtra Police was informed about the incident. According to the SP, a probe was ordered as to how the truck could move from Pune to Maharajganj during the lockdown.

The migrants were taken to the quarantine facility where they were served food and given medicines, said the sources.

Notably, the truck carrying migrants had left Pune for Maharajganj on April 14 night crossing Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and several districts of UP before reaching Maharajganj on Friday morning.

As per the migrants, they somehow survived on the meagre savings till April 14 but with the announcement of lockdown till May 3, they decided to leave for home.

They also claimed that the owner of the factory in which they were working provided the truck to ferry them to their villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers Uttar Pradesh long walk home Coronavirus Covid-19 Migrants leave Calais
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp