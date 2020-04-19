STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
41 lamps lit: ASI's tribute to corona warriors on World Heritage Day

Special ceremonies were held at Mughal fort-palace Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Mehrauli, where 41 earthen lamps and candles were lit.

An illuminated Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Heritage Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) illuminated five prominent heritage buildings in the national capital — Red Fort, Qutb Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung’s Tomb after sunset on Saturday.

Special ceremonies were held at Mughal fort-palace Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Mehrauli, where 41 earthen lamps and candles were lit. An official of the survey said that to express solidarity with all ‘coronavirus warriors’ such as doctors, police officers, and civil administration, who are performing their duties despite all odds, the programme to light candles and earthen lamps was organised.

“At Humayun’s Tomb, we lit 41 candles, which symbolise a 41-day lockdown period. It signifies that one candle of humanity is enough to fight darkness. This way, we expressed our determination that we would stand united with these warriors,” the official said. The official further said that on the occasion, the agency had decided to keep architectural lights on at these sites for two hours daily, a practise, which was stopped during the lockdown.

“ASI stopped illuminating these heritage sites because of lockdown to cut on power bills. All monuments and historical buildings are closed due to the virus outbreak hence it was decided not to switch on lights. However, we will illuminate these buildings for two hours daily from here on,” he added.

Several students and teachers of ASPAM Scottish Noida and CSHP Public School were also administered a pledge to protect the heritage structures via a video conference.

An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
