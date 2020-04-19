Delhi government sets helpline to mediate disputes during COVID-19 lockdown

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Dispute Resolution Society run by the Delhi government is receiving complaints ranging from senior citizens complaining about their son and daughter-in-law fighting amongst themselves to cable tv not functioning properly.

The helpline launched 10 days back, so far has received over 100 such complaints. “We have received complaints from several elderly couples complaining about the rude behaviour of their children. Some even complained to us about the petty fights amongst the son and daughterin- law over housework. In all these cases, we try to counsel them with help of a team of counsellors we have and explained that in these times we all should live together,” said retired Justice M L Mehta, Chairman of the society.



Justice Mehta also expressed concern over the rise in complaints by women about domestic violence and said, “Maximum complaints received by us so far are from women alleging physical and mental torture by husband and family and in few cases, we took the help of local police to mediate and rescue the woman and relocate her to a safer place.”