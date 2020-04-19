STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospital visits a 'risk' for cancer patients during coronavirus pandemic

At AIIMS IRCH, which sees a footfall of more than a lakh every year, many patients from economically weaker section are struggling with no proper shelter and healthcare.

Medical staff wearing PPE kits outside LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Shankar Mishra, a resident of Bihar’s Motihari is stuck in Yusuf Sarai for over a month now. His wife Savitri, a cervical cancer patient, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS but with OPD services shut due to lockdown, the couple has been left in the lurch. Now, with reports of some cancer patients in the city getting detected COVID-19, the couple says it can’t risk a visit to the hospital.

“We have been coming to Delhi every three months for treatment. Luckily, we can afford staying here but the only concern is check-up and maintaining hygiene. Cancer patients are vulnerable and therefore I am worried about the health of my wife. Timely check-ups and treatment is very necessary. I don’t know whether to visit AIIMS and ask for a doctor or stay at home keeping safety issues in mind,” said Mishra who rented a small one room flat till the lockdown ends.

At AIIMS IRCH, which sees a footfall of more than a lakh every year, many patients from economically weaker section are struggling with no proper shelter and healthcare. “Cancer patients are facing a stark choice regarding continuing treatment or delaying it to mitigate the COVID-19 risk. Many cancer patients in India come to the cities to receive treatment but they cannot access treatment right now even if they wish to proceed with transport service on hold,” said Dr Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor in Radiation Oncology at Lady Hardinge Medical College & SSK Hospital.

Dr Shankar noted that, the best advice right now is to minimise hospital visits for cancer patients and using tele-consultation as an alternative to avoid direct contact between patients and cancer care provider for appointments. On Saturday, AIIMS Delhi decided to provide tele-consultancy to all patients undergoing treatment at the hospital to reduce the need for them to visit the facility during the lockdown. The patients can register online and seek medical advice over the phone from April 20. “All patients who were undergoing treatment in AIIMS New Delhi and had been advised a follow- up, can now register online for obtaining a follow-up appointment,” it said in a statement.

