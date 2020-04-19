STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manmohan Singh to lead Congress consultative group on coronavirus

She has also suggested measures to provide relief to people affected by the lockdown.

Published: 19th April 2020 09:52 AM

The Congress high command has been holding meetings over pandemic. (File Photo )

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will chair an 11-member consultative group constituted by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for matters related to COVID-19. The group includes former party chief Rahul Gandhi and some of his close aid while party veterans like Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony and Anand Sharma are excluded. The move comes after Sonia wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the plight of farmers, daily wage workers and poor people.

She has also suggested measures to provide relief to people affected by the lockdown. Rahul has also raised issues related to roadmap for economic revival post lockdown, problems faced by health workers due to unavailability of personal protective gear and need for a pot lockdown strategy.

The other members group include ex-Finance Minister P Chidamabaram, party general secretary K C Venugopal, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari, party’s Data and Technolo g y wing chi e f Praveen Chakravarty, media wing head Randeep Surjewala, party spokespersons Supriya Shrinate and professor Gourav Vallabh.

“The consultative group will virtually meet every day to deliberate on matters of current concern and formulate views on them,” said Venugopal. The Congress high command has been holding meetings with party workers from across the country.

