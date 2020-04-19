STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Mutton prices increase two-fold amid coronavirus lockdown

Justifying high prices of mutton, traders said shopkeepers are compelled to purchase locally reared animals, which are usually costlier than the stock coming from other states.

Published: 19th April 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

mutton curry

Image used for representational purpose. ( Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Acute shortage of livestock due to the lockdown in the national capital has led to a sharp rise in prices of mutton. The average price of goat meat was Rs 600-650 per kg till last week of March before the city’s sole abattoir Ghazipur was shut.

Within a month, prices skyrocketed from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000-1,200 per kg. As mutton or buffalo meat is not easily available, the demand for chicken meat is picking up after a short lull, which is now being sold at Rs 130-140 per kg.

Justifying high prices of mutton, traders said shopkeepers are compelled to purchase locally reared animals, which are usually costlier than the stock coming from other states.

“Shopkeepers are somehow arranging animals through their contacts. Retail rates have increased for obvious reasons as they are buying animals at a higher price. Moreover, only a few retailers get supply, which too is not smooth because of lockdown,” said Mohammad Asif, who runs a meat shop in old Delhi area.

Meanwhile, after a long gap, buffalo meat was also sold in some localities on Friday. However, its prices were also higher albeit marginally.

“A few meat exporters sold frozen stock in the local market. So, a couple of local butchers could get some supply. Earlier, they would sell buffalo meat for Rs 200 per kg but on Friday, the rate was Rs 240. We don’t know whether we will get more stock in coming days,” said a meat trader.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mutton coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp