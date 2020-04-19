STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGOs helping poor during coronavirus pandemic need more funds

Several individuals and NGOs who were distributing food and ration to the needy have said that their resources were drying up with the extension of lockdown still May 3.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 11:05 AM

Children eat food provided by social workers at Nalasopara in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Several individuals and NGOs who were distributing food and ration to the needy have said that their resources were drying up with the extension of lockdown still May 3. Ashok Pawar, a social activist from Amalner who is working with the Shree Vardhaman Sanskar Dham, Goshetra Pratishtan in North Maharashtra, are offering food packets to around 4,500 to 5,000 people twice a day since April 5.

“We had no idea that the government will extend the lockdown. We had funds and plan still April 14. Now, we are facing difficulties providing food to people,” Pawar said. He said that the individuals are coming forward to donate, but they also have limitations.

“The best part of our food distribution system was that we were going door to door. We had given people food cards and every day freshly cooked food packets were being given following social distancing and lockdown norms. It dithered them coming out,” he added.

Ranjeet Shinde, who is also working with Shree Vardhaman Sanskar Dham, said that if they stop providing food the needy will come out in search of food and work. “If we don’t receive funds, we will have no option but to shut down this system,” Shinde added.

Rajesh Prajapati, a Navi Mumbai-based developer, said that they had distributed 1,500 food packets containing five kg rice, three kg dal, salt, oil etc. “The beneficiaries of the first round are calling us up and asking for more. But funds are over,” Prajapati said.

An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
