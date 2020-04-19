STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No new COVID-19 cases in 45 districts in 23 states: Centre

According to the ICMR protocol, only those showing symptoms for a week or more in hotspot areas should undergo rapid antibody test.

Published: 19th April 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 09:49 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Calling it a positive trend, Union Health Ministry on Saturday said there have been no new cases of coronavirus in 45 districts across 23 states in the last 14 days. However, three districts in Bihar, West Bengal and Haryana have reported cases after no cases were reported from there in past two weeks.

“I had already mentioned that in the last 28 days, there have been no fresh cases in Mahe in Pondicherry and also in Kodagu in Karnataka. These were the districts which had reported cases of coronavirus. In the last 14 days, no new cases have been reported from at least 45 districts across 23 states,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the ministry. Agarwal said that 991 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the total countrywide figure of COVID-19 stood at 14,792 with 2015 cured and 488 dead so far.

“If we continue to work at the district level and on the lockdown, we hope to get more such positive results. However, new cases have also been reported from three districts which had been COVID-19 free. These districts are Patna in Bihar, Nadia in West Bengal and Panipat in Haryana. I have brought this to your notice only because it is an everyday fight and we have to be on continued vigil to win it.”

Giving out agewise mortality breakup, Agarwal said the mortality rate in India has been around 3.3 per cent and that 14.4 per cent of the deaths are between 0-45 years, 10.3 per cent between 45- 60 years, 33.1 per cent between 60-75 years and 42.2 per cent deaths have been reported from among people aged 75 and above.

According to the ICMR protocol, only those showing symptoms for a week or more in hotspot areas should undergo rapid antibody test.

