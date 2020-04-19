Screen foreigners in detention centres, says Centre to keep COVID-19 spread in check

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Centre has directed all states and Union Territories to maintain ‘proper hygiene’ in detention centres and make arrangements for screening of foreigners in the detention centres in view of the coronavirus outbreak.



In the letter issued by the MHA’ foreigners’ division on Friday, authorities in the states and UTs were instructed to curtail the movement of detainees and produce them before courts and tribunals via e-video link.



So far, no cases of coronavirus have been reported from detention centres in the country but the government has asked authorities to take all precautions in the centres to keep a check on the spread of corona.

“As far as possible, meetings of the detainees should be arranged via video conferencing and physical meetings should be discouraged,” according to centre’s communication with the chief secretaries, home secretaries and prison authorities of states and UTs.



The letter mentioned that a large number of courts have initiated trial/adjudication of cases through video conferencing in view of the outbreak. The MHA has also instructed states and UTs to arrange medical equipment and kits to screen foreign detainees.

10 detention centres are operational, 6 in Assam



A total of 10 detention centres are operational in the country out of which six are in Assam. The government has approved construction of three others in Assam, Punjab and Karnataka. According to MHA, 799 detainees are held in detention centres in Assam as on February 27, 2020. Out of these, 95 detainees have completed three years or more in detention and 26 detainees have died during detention in the past three years and current year.