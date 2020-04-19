Vet goes missing in Kashmir, mother in video asks him to return

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: A veterinarian from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district has gone missing, triggering fear in his family that he may have joined militant ranks. The distressed family has released a video pleading Raja Nadeem, who has a Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences, to return home Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, Muzaffar Ahmad told this newspaper that family members of Nadeem lodged a missing report a few days ago at a local police station.

Ahmad said his force was checking for leads. Kulgam and three other south Kashmir districts of Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag have emerged as stronghold of militants in Kashmir. Worried that Nadeem may have joined militant ranks, his mother and sisters released the video in which they make a fervent appeal to him to return home. “Nadeem, if you are listening or watching this video, I beg you please return. Why have you abandoned me? Why have you abandoned your sisters?” Nadeem’s mother pleads .