Containment zones drop to 496 in Delhi after extensive review by AAP government

NEW DELHI: The number of Covid-19 containment zones has come down to 496 in Delhi after an extensive review by the AAP government, providing relief to thousands of people living in such restricted areas.

The number of containment zones was 715 in Delhi by the end of July, affecting nearly 3.5 lakh people. With the number going down to 496, the movement of only about one lakh people will be affected, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a statement on Saturday.

The review of the containment zones by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government comes after a Union health ministry memorandum earlier this week, allowing all states and Union territories to de-notify a containment zone 14 days after the discharge of the last Covid-19 patient, officials said.

Earlier such a de-notification could be done 28 days after the discharge of the last patient. “As desired by Hon’ble CM @ all the containment zones in Delhi were extensively reviewed in the last 2 days with each District DM and surveillance Team,” Gahlot tweeted. A locality is declared a containment zone by the district authorities in Delhi if three or more persons there test positive for Covid-19.