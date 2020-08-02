STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Eid al-Adha celebrations dampened by raging COVID-19 pandemic

Those who offered prayers at mosques said fewer people had turned up than usual, and the mood was not as ebullient as previous years.

Published: 02nd August 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

People gathered at Jama Masjid to pray on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

People gathered at Jama Masjid to pray on the occasion of Eid al-Adha | SHEKHAR YADAV

NEW DELHI:  The festive spirit of Eid al- Adha was subdued in the national capital on Saturday with the coronavirus pandemic badly hitting livestock sale for the festival of sacrifice and restricting many people to their homes. Despite easing of lockdown restrictions, many preferred offering ‘namaz’ at their homes than visiting mosques.

Those who offered prayers at mosques said fewer people had turned up than usual, and the mood was not as ebullient as previous years. Outside the Jama Masjid, police put up signboards requesting people to wear masks and ensure physical distancing while offering namaz. Imtiaz Ahmad, who offered prayers at the mosque, said the turnout was way less than before when the crowd would spill on the streets too.

People wore masks, carried their own mats and avoided hugging each other, he said. Yameen Ansari, a resident of Jamia Nagar who offered prayers at Jamaat e-Islami Hind Markaz in Azu Fazal Enclave, said though some people stepped out of their homes, unlike Eid Ul Fitr in May, the festive spirit was dim. “People could step out as things are under control in Delhi.

Still, they were not as cheerful as before,” he said, adding friends and family have been avoiding gatherings on the festival. Umar Sheikh Mohammad, president of the Nizamuddin West Resident Welfare Association, said he offered prayers in a nearby mosque but the crowd was thin.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eid al Adha celebration Eid al Adha celebration amind covid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp