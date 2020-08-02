STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly 1 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police for violating COVID-19 norms

As many as 97,417 challans were issued in 15 police districts during this period, they said.

Published: 02nd August 2020

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has issued nearly one lakh challans between June 15 and July 31 for not wearing masks, spitting in public places and violating social distancing norms in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

As many as 97,417 challans were issued in 15 police districts during this period, they said. Of the total number of challans, a maximum of 9,524 were issued in outer district, followed by south district 9,417, southeast district 7,724 and west district 7,507, among others.

Among 83,393 challans issued in the city for not wearing masks, 9,234 were issued in the south district, 8,063 in the outer district, 6,550 in the north district, 6,189 in the southeast district and 5,980 in the west district and 3,173 in New Delhi, police said. Delhi Lt-Governor Anil Baijal had empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms,

including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain Covid- 19. A fine of  Rs 500 will be imposed for a first-time offence and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders. 1,657 challans have been issued for spitting in public places. 

Fine up to Rs 1,000
Lt-Governor Anil Baijal had empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms

