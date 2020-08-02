STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEP 2020 continues to win applause

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha asks parents across Delhi-NCR on what they think about the National Education Policy 2020

Published: 02nd August 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 10:04 AM

E-classes, online education

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

Divya Agarwal, Business Consultant, Greater Noida
The multi-disciplinary approach is really good and should have been done long ago. Also, the multiple entry and exit points given in college education will help students. But, I feel parents have to be equally involved so as to make their kids understand, lest they misuse this advantage given to them. The wholesome growth of a child needs involvement of all stakeholders.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

Atulya Vivek, Entrepreneur, Delhi
The stress on vocational learning from an early stage in the policy will bode well for the upcoming generations. All education should be job oriented. Not like the current system where educated graduates and postgraduates run autos and taxis, and uneducated begin business or enter politics running industry and the country. This new policy stresses more on acquiring knowledge and not just collecting degrees. I feel, if implemented well, it will address the issue of unemployment. Also learning to work by hand in the early stages will instil dignity of labour.

Amit Jain, Entrepreneur, Delhi
NEP 2020 is much better than earlier policies. It removes any sort of boundation from the students and will let them turn their hobbies into profession. With the multi-disciplinary approach, a student can learn the subjects he/she wants to. In my college days, one was forced to study all the subjects that a stream had offered. If one wanted to take Maths, they had to choose Commerce or Science. No more would this boundation exist. Certification after every year during graduation is a very good idea as it means if a student is forced to drop out after first or second year, their earlier effort doesn’t go waste. But, I feel involvement of parents should be done with care since many parents are working and cannot help their child despite their willingness.

Kamal Pruthi, Theatre Artist,
Delhi Last two decades, schools had turned into English language institutes, teachers were made to act like bonded labour and regional languages had gone in a state of coma. The NEP gives a fresh lease of life to many stakeholders. Importance to regional languages, inclusion of 10 days of bagless internships with local tradesman/craftsman and 50 hours of training for teachers are three things that will have long-standing positive effect. All these years, students have wasted their constructive energies in mugging up stuff they never needed in life. They will now get to learn the real work that is needed in the real world. Many teachers are teaching through obsolete methods. So, the compulsory teachers training with new and playful teaching methods will open up work opportunities for thousands of teacher trainers as well.

TG Vijayakumar, Admin Professional, Noida
The NEP 2020 is a fine document, and be it teacher or parents, all are happy with it. Such a policy should have come at least 30 years ago. We would have been a much different society then. Having said that, I feel the government should have included lessons on the impact of drugs, liquor and tobacco from Grade 8 onwards. It is very difficult to bring back those who get addicted to drugs. Similarly, children should be given lessons in human rights and moral education from school level.

Arjun Singh, Professional in the education sector, Delhi
The best thing is the change in the school system from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4. Being a father of a five-year-old, I fully understand how learning at Nursery and KG impacts the rest of the school life. Another good thing is introducing vocational subjects. Many students are not good in studies, but are really good with their hands. The present system has no place for them. But I am worried about no Class 10 board exams. It is important to have one serious exam to prepare the child on what to expect in Class 12 Boards.

