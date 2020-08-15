STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 crisis: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to donate oximeters to help villages fight virus

In his address to AAP volunteers, Kejriwal said lives of people can be saved through these oximeters.

Published: 15th August 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:24 AM

oximeter, coronavirus

AAP workers check the pulse and temperature of residents in Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Aam Aadmi Party volunteers across the country to distribute oximeters in every village. “I appeal to all AAP workers to distribute oximeters in each village. Our experience of the ‘Delhi Model’ in fighting coronavirus shows that it’s a very helpful tool in saving lives,” he said while digitally addressing party workers and volunteers on Independence Day.

An oximeter estimates the saturation of oxygen content in the blood. Kejriwal also urged people to come forward and donate oximeters to AAP workers which will be distributed among the needy. Sharing his ideas on how to fight the pandemic, he said that oxygen test centres should be set up in each village. “We will build an oxygen test centre in as many villages as possible. Our aim is to save people’s lives,” said the chief minister.

Kejriwal also said that while Delhi is in a far better situation than expected two months ago, he was worried about the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in other parts of the country. “Two months ago, there were many coronavirus cases in Delhi. There was an atmosphere of fear and chaos. Then, we took everyone together and overcame it within a few days.

Today, cases are increasing fast in the whole country and it worries me a lot,” added Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP started the oximeter distribution program in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday where the local units have been given the task to reach out to every village.

‘DONATE OXIMETERS FOR VILAGERS’
Kejriwal appealed to people to come forward and donate oximeters to his party which will then be distributed among the needy and so that in the future oxygen test centers can be set up in villages.

